Ram Kapoor buys a swanky Porsche car worth Rs. 1.8 crore

Actor Ram Kapoor is known to be fond of luxurious cars. The actor is the owner of some of the expensive luxurious cars including the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Mercedes-AMG G63, BMW X5 and many others. He also has a great collection of motorcycles including Harley Davidson. Recently, he has added one more to his collection – the luxury sports car Porsche 911 Carrera S. The car was launched in India two years ago in 2019 and is priced around Rs. 1.84 crore.

The actor though didn't announce the news on any of his social platforms but Porsche India posted a picture on their Instagram and revealed that Ram purchased a blue 911 Carrera S. Sharing the news on their Instagram handle, Porsche India wrote, “Say hello to @iamramkapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai. Here's welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come.”

On the work front, Ram Kapoor was last seen in Mira Nair's adaptation of A Suitable Boy, which debuted in India on Netflix.

