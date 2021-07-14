Can Carrie Bradshaw Save “And Just Like That?”

SOMEBODY (Kim Cattrall) looks really happy that her friend Patricia Fields (with the hat on) is NOT doing wardrobe for the new SATC revival And Just Like That. Fields was responsible for the eye-popping fashion innovations that made the series so delicious to watch. Kim disappointed everyone when she turned down the movie, and Patricia did too – but she had a good excuse. Fields says she’s too busy working as costume designer for Emily in Paris. From what we’ve seen so far, the wardrobe for And Just Like That is NOT thrilling, but we’ll give it more time. (We’re just happy to see the SATC women again) The question is: Can the revival succeed without Kim and Patricia? We hope so…

Photo: Kim Cattrall posted this photo on Instagram after sharing a meal with Patricia Fields

