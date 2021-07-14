If Conservatorship Ends, Britney Will Get A Quick Proposal!

Britney Spears has said she wants to marry and have more children, but her hot young boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, has NOT proposed. Why not? The answer is simple: as long as Jamie Spears is in charge, Sam knows there would be an iron-clad pre-nup. He doesn’t want anything to get in his way. Britney is perfectly happy having whatever man she’s with run her life and tell her what to do. Sam is probably the smartest and most ambitious of Britney’s boyfriends and he would be delighted to take charge of her life and fortune. (He’s been waiting patiently) If Britney’s conservatorship ends, just watch and see how quickly Sam proposes!

