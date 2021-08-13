Ben Affleck: From Rehab Directly To Craig’s

Ben Affleck had quite a busy day. he took time out from looking at multimillion dollar mansions with Jennifer Lopez yesterday and paid a visit to an important place: his rehab of choice- The Canyon in Malibu. Ben has had treatment at the ultra-posh 240 acre rehab three times – in 2018 he stayed for forty days. The center offers considerable relapse prevention help for clients and apparently Ben doesn’t want problems now that he’s back in action with Jennifer. Later that day, Ben and Jen took Jennifer’s 13 year old daughter Emme to dinner at Craig’s.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

