Jason Segel Doesn’t Avoid Friendly Germs

Forgetting Sarah Marshall star Jason Segel, 41, took elaborate health precautions and pulled his sleeve down to cover his hand when he used a fan’s pen to sign an autograph at a recent Hollywood event. Funny thing- a few minutes later a pretty young woman reached out to shake his hand and he had no problem with THAT. Coincidentally or not, Jason and his girlfriend of 8 years, artist Alexis Mixter, broke up last month in a VERY civilized manner. Alexis said “We changed each other for the better” and they remain good friends. So the 6’4” actor is definitely single…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

