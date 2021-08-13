Justin Trudeau to call a snap election on September 20

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are reportedly set to call a snap election on September 20.

According to Reuters, Trudeau’s government will make it official with a formal announcement expected on Sunday.

For months, there have been rumours of the Liberal government looking to launch a possible election. The Prime Minister has argued that the opposition has made it difficult to pass legislation.

The Conservatives and New Democratic Party (NDP) have accused Trudeau’s government of acting recklessly with the fourth wave of COVID-19 hitting the country and say it is only a power grab by the Liberals since they are performing well in the polls.

The federal NDP’s released their commitments to Canadians ahead of the potential election call to come as early as this weekend.

The party says it is committed to giving Canadians a universal pharmacare program, dental care, mental health supports and a wealth tax on the rich and will implement changes to make housing more affordable.

The NDP estimates the wealth tax will bring in $10-billion a year and would be a one per cent tax on households that earn more than $10-million.

Many of these promises were made in the last election, where the party lost more than a dozen seats.

Leader Jagmeet Singh was asked why his party repurposed them if they looked at their election menu last time and passed.

“Sometimes you look at items on the menu, and you say, you know what, maybe I should have bought that last time,” Singh said. “That is what we’re hoping, that people realize all of the things we talked about are things people need now more than ever.”

Earlier this week Singh challenged Prime Minister Trudeau to recall Parliament and refrain from ordering a snap election.

Singh says calling a snap election this fall would be “selfish” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to flare up in communities across the country.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Singh says Trudeau should “bring your Ministers back off the pre-campaign trail, recall the House, and get to work.”

Singh said his party is willing to work with the federal government to pass what it considers important legislation, including the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

The question is do we want an election at this time?