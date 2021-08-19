Olivia Wilde And The First Day Of School

Here’s a situation that a lot of kids and parents can identify with this week. Back in LA, Olivia Wilde dropped her kids off for their first day of school in a very long time and it was quite emotional. The family spent most of the summer in Europe where Olivia’s ex Jason Sudeikis was working and Olivia was living with her new boyfriend Harry Styles. Fortunately they all seem to get along. It helps that Jason’s new series Ted Lasso is a big hit…

