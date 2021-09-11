Jared Leto Really Does Have A Cult Following

Just another Labor Day in Soho with an abundance of characters walking around. Wait – this one looks vaguely familiar! It turns out to be Jared Leto, who is famous both for his acting (Dallas Buyers Club) and his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. His mask is vaguely reminiscent of Kanye West. Leto’s band has SUCH a cult following (they tour constantly) that he hosted an event where fans of the band paid to be isolated on an island in Croatia for a 3 day music festival featuring yoga and movie screenings. (this was right before Covid) Everyone, including “cult leader” Leto, wore white, and hundreds of devoted “worshippers” took part in the festivities.

