Seinfeld Got Lucky In The Wife Department

Jessica Seinfeld, 49, always posts the cutest family photos on Instagram. We think Jerry, 67, is one of the luckiest husbands of all time. He brags that besides being funny, his wife plans everything for him and makes sure he gets everyplace on time. She’s not only organized, but she can, and does, COOK. She’s written four successful cookbooks. AND she runs her own charity that supplies essential items for families in need. Jerry’s kids seem to have turned out well – daughter Sascha, 20, is a Junior at Duke University, Julien, 18, just started Duke as a Freshman, and Shepherd, 15, is still in high school. Jerry and Jessica have been married for over 21 years. With this photo, Jessica wished everyone on Instagram a “Happy Jewish New Year to all!”

Photo: Instagram

