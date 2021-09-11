Bruce Willis: It’s All About Quantity, Not Quality

If you ever wondered what happened to Bruce Willis’s career- Roger Friedman from Showbiz411 has it all figured out. According to Roger, Bruce has been churning out dozens and dozens of low-budget schlock films made for video where no language or quality is necessary. Bruce is producing and “starring” in these films with a partner, for countries that like action movies and are impressed with Willis’s name. Actually Bruce only appears in a few scenes that are shot in one day. Bruce doesn’t seem to care that this is damaging his once respectable screen legacy because apparently it IS profitable…

