Does Keanu Reeves Ever Wear A Mask?

Keanu Reeves has been working in Berlin for MONTHS and paparazzi know when he’ll be leaving his hotel for the set every day, so we see loads of photos of him. Keanu usually has soaking wet hair when he walks out of the hotel and we’ve never seen him wear a mask. He’s been in Germany working back to back on Matrix 4, followed by TWO installments of John Wick, and he seems to like it there. His girlfriend Alexandra Grant has been with him most of the time, and they’ve been seen together at restaurants and art galleries- without masks. It must be love- they even SHOP together! It’s odd- Keanu doesn’t seem like an anti-mask type…

