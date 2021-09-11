“Calm down, I am not injured at all,” says Tiger Shroff

A report in a leading newspaper says Tiger Shroff is injured. Reads the report, “Actor Tiger Shroff got injured while playing a game of celebrity football for charity in Mumbai on Sunday. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, actor Disha Patani was seen by his side.”

However Tiger says he played no celebrity football on Sunday. “I don’t know where that is coming from. The match and the pictures that are showing my injury happened three months ago, not this Sunday.”

As anxious queries began pouring in from all quarters, Tiger just wanted everyone to calm down. “I am not injured at all…thankfully. I know I am prone to injuries. And my parents think I take too many risks. But the risks and injury are part of my job. In this case, though the alarmist reports were clearly mistimed. This happened three months ago.”

