Hailee Steinfeld: Her Awkward Years Never Happened

Hailee Steinfeld started young and was barely 13 when her first big film True Grit was released in 2010 and it ignited her career with a bang- she got lots of awards and nominations. After that she grew up right before our eyes – that can be awkward, but it wasn’t for her. We thought that bodybuilder Jake Seinfeld was her father and feared that she would grow up to look like him! (She didn’t- Jake turned out to be her uncle.) Most child stars grow up to be short, but Hailee is 5’8” and modeled for big designers – plus she has a successful singing career (and she dated Niall Horan) She’s currently starring on the Emily Dickinson AppleTV series. Now 24, she looks adorable doing business in New York!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results