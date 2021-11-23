Dita Von Teese Will Surprise You On New Year’s Eve

Undecided about what to do on New Year’s Eve? Here’s a suggestion: spend the evening with Dita Von Teese at a fabulous restored movie palace in downtown Los Angeles. Dita invited us to this show one year and it proved to be the perfect New Year’s Eve. Arrive early because the lavish, huge, and amazing Orpheum Theater from Hollywood’s golden era is a joy to investigate (that ladies room!) Dita’s musical burlesque show is SO appropriate to the era and quite beautiful – not at all vulgar.

