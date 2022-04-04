Carrot Top Lost Fifty Pounds Of Muscle

Things are happening in Las Vegas besides The Grammys. It was opening night for magician Criss Angel’s new show Amystika at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood. Las Vegas regular Carrot Top turned up for the celebration and he looked normal – quite different from the last time we saw him. Remember a few years ago when Carrot Top says he became obsessed with working out in the gym three hours a day, and he turned into a 50-pounds-heavier bulging muscle monster? At the time he denied using steroids – but doesn’t everyone? Anyway, it appears he found a better use for his time…

Top Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Bottom: Instagram

