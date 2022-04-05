Lisa Rinna And Delilah Hamlin:Two Generations Of Glam

Here’s a mother-daughter pair that means business. Lisa Rinna and her daughter Delilah, 23, were each other’s dates at the GLAAD Media Awards this week. Model and social media celebrity Delilah broke up with her boyfriend Eyal Booker (Love Island UK) a few months ago and she’s only been seen with one guy since then: Jack Nicholson’s lookalike son Ray Nicholson, 30. When asked if they were dating, Delilah replied mysteriously “We’re just friends… as of now.”

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

