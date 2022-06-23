Alabama Barker at Hollywood Party

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 23, 2022

As a 16-year-old, Alabama Barker is still a young lady. Her stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian, is just a year younger than she appears to be. Shanna Moakler is her mother, and Travis Barker is her father. When it comes to her biological mother’s displeasure, she’s a big fan of her father’s marriage to Kim Kardashian. Despite the fact that she is still a high school student, Alabama, like her mother, is quite gorgeous and prone to donning provocative outfits and a lot of makeup. A Hollywood party at Nightingale nightclub in Los Angeles awaits her, and she’s wearing Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses that make her appear like an escaped kidnapped victim. Is her ID checked by the doormen? She appears to be of legal drinking age.

