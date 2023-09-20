Will Britney Spears Pay to Silence Her Ex-Husband?

This article was last updated on September 20, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Britney Spears’ soon-to-be ex-husband, aspiring actor Sam Asghari, is hoping to leverage his silence as part of their divorce settlement.

According to an insider, because of their ironclad prenup, Sam is likely to walk away with only a six-figure settlement – even though that’s not chump change, it certainly won’t cover the lifestyle he grew accustomed to as Britney’s husband.

Our source says that Sam is prepared to spill the beans and write a tell-all book on what it was like being married to Britney unless their prenup is renegotiated and he gets more money.

We shall see how much his “silence” is worth.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.