Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to play cameos in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's Inshallah, also starring Salman Khan as the male lead, might have been shelved, but fans are equally excited about Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will feature Alia in an avatar we haven't seen before. Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, then Bhansali is trying to make it more interesting by adding special appearances of some of Bollywood's A-listers.
Bhansali's films are known for their grand production, and Gangubai Khathiawadi will be no exception as the makers are erecting huge sets in Mumbai's film city. The film is tentatively slated to release on September 11, 2020.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply