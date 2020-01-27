Prabhas to team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga?

Now that Saaho has clearly and incontestably under-performed at the box office, superstar Prabhas is moving ahead very cautiously. He has just completed an out-and-out romantic film entitled Jaan directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. For his next, Prabhas has gravitated towards none other than Sandeep Vanga who stirred up a hornet’s nest with his hate-story Arjun Reddy in Telugu and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh.
Since then Vanga has been at a loose end, trying to convince various superstars in Andhra and Mumbai to come on board for a dark script entitled Devil. It looks like he has finally convinced Prabhas to do his next film.
