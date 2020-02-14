“Part 2 will be made when part 1 will make money,” says Vicky Kaushal on Bhoot sequel

Vicky Kaushal will be starting the year on a scary note as he is currently gearing up for the release of the film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. As is evident from the title of the film, the makers plan on having a sequel to the film.
During a recent media interaction, Vicky Kaushal was asked if he will be seen in the sequel as well. Responding to the same, Vick said, "It depends on certain factors. Part 2 will be made when part 1 will make money. It also depends on how much the audience likes me in part 1, based on which the makers will decide whether to keep me or not."
Zee Studios presents Bhoot – The Haunted Ship, a Dharma Productions film. The film directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh is slated to release on 21st February. It also features Bhumi Pednerkar and Ashutosh Rana.
