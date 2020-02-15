Rakul Preet Singh goes the vegan way!

Sometimes, you do something on a whim and then, decide to stick to it for the rest of your life. Rakul Preet Singh would agree. The actress decided to turn vegan suddenly, without any pre-planning or thought but says that it’s one of the best decisions she ever took.
She says, “I have been a hardcore non-vegetarian all my life. Not that I didn’t like my veggies, but meat was a crucial part of my diet, especially eggs. However, one day, I just decided to turn vegan. It was a sudden decision — something that came from within and not prompted by any trend. Now, I feel lighter and full of energy.”
