Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh concert was a jam-packed affair, with 20,000 people attending

It is a well-known fact that Ayushmann Khurrana, the versatile actor, singer and poet, loves live performances! The star was in his hometown last night to perform with his band Ayushmann Bhava and he really pulled in a massive crowd with a sold out show. Ayushmann belted out his chartbusters one after another much to the delight of the teeming crowd and was cheered on massively by his fans and audience in Chandigarh.
“People were standing on the seats and singing along with Ayushmann! It was a night to remember for Chandigarh as the sold out show saw 20,000 people attend and party with Ayushmann! The energy was just infectious and Ayushmann ensured that the audience had the time of their lives as he dished out all his hits and interacted with audiences. He is definitely one of the best live performance artists in Bollywood and is pulling in massive crowds!” says an eyewitness from Chandigarh.
