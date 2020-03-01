Britney Spears shows off toned bikini body during her beach vacation in Hawaii

Singer Britney Spears is enjoying her time at the beach! The pop singer took to Instagram recently to share some photographs from her beach vacation in Hawaii.

Showing off her insanely toned body, she was seen chilling on the beach sporting a string bikini and showing off a perfect summer tan. "Such a great place !!!!!!!!!!" Spears wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Such a great place !!!!!!!!!!????????????????????☕️

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 26, 2020 at 11:54am PST

Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, left a lovely comment on her photo saying, "Yellow is my favorite color."

View this post on Instagram

????☕️ ????

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2020 at 10:05am PST

The 38-year-old singer has been documenting her vacation on Instagram as she continues to enjoy her downtime at the beach.

