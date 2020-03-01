Kylie Jenner sets the temperature soaring in tiny black bikini during her vacation in Bahamas

Kylie Jenner, the beauty Moghul, is currently having the time of her life in the Bahamas! One of the youngest billionaires is currently on vacation with her daughter Stormi and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Keeping her social media updated from her beach vacation, Kylie Jenner shared some steamy photographs of herself in a black string bikini as he posted several Instagram stories along with Stassie while sporting chunky black sunglasses with floral face filter on Instagram.

Other day, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star shared a photo with her daughter Stormi as they enjoyed some time by the beach. She captioned the photo, "You and me."

Meanwhile, it seems like Kylie Jenner and Stormi's dad Travis Scott, have rekindled their romance after she posted couple of pictures with him on her Instagram stories a couple of days ago. They separated back in September 2019.

saturday’s are for the girls????????

you and me ..????

