Kylie Jenner sets the temperature soaring in tiny black bikini during her vacation in Bahamas

Kylie Jenner, the beauty Moghul, is currently having the time of her life in the Bahamas! One of the youngest billionaires is currently on vacation with her daughter Stormi and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.
Keeping her social media updated from her beach vacation, Kylie Jenner shared some steamy photographs of herself in a black string bikini as he posted several Instagram stories along with Stassie while sporting chunky black sunglasses with floral face filter on Instagram.
Meanwhile, it seems like Kylie Jenner and Stormi's dad Travis Scott, have rekindled their romance after she posted couple of pictures with him on her Instagram stories a couple of days ago. They separated back in September 2019.
View this post on Instagram
saturday’s are for the girls????????
A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Feb 29, 2020 at 12:43pm PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Feb 28, 2020 at 4:47pm PST
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply