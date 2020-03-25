Sanjay Dutt banking on KGF 2 as his comeback, preparing for combat

Sanjay Dutt has not had a favourable run at the box office since his incarceration ended in February 2016. All his films post-incarceration Bhoomi, Saheb Bibi Aur Gangster 3, Kalank, Prassthanam and Panipat have sunk without a trace.
Dutt now has all his hopes pinned on Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 which opens in October. In fact, Dutt is so excited about his out-and-out negative role and his hand-to-hand combat sequences with Yash that he has asked for extra time to prepare for the action.
The KGF 2 unit is all praise for Sanjay Dutt. One of the prominent cast members told me, “Sanjay Dutt is dynamite in KGF 2. This is his comeback film.”
