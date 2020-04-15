Surbhi Chandna urges fans to stay in, shows how to have a perfect date at home

The nationwide lockdown that was supposed to end yesterday, has been extended by the government till May 3. While a lot of people are getting restless to go out and enjoy a cup of coffee, celebrities have been urging them to stay in to stay safe. Even though these times are tough, Surbhi Chandna has posted a video to perfectly describe how one can spend time in and have a perfect coffee date with oneself.

She posted it with the caption, “I know a lot of us still are not understanding the seriousness of what all of us are going through that does include me sometimes too.. itching to go out , miss those coffee dates , miss maybe partying or eating out at restaurants.. NO Nothing is important but our lives and of those around us.. be kind be there for one another and don’t forget the ones that are not as privileged as you are.. And Find Happiness in what you have like i just did by having my ME time sipping on Hot Water Turmeric to go with my current favourite show with the clean air hitting my face #beinthemoment #stayhome #staysafe #datetime”

Watch it right here.

Surbhi Chandna has been one of the most active celebrities on Instagram where she’s trying to keep the spirits of her followers up in these trying times.

