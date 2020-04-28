Avengers: Endgame – Russo Brothers share emotional videos of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans from their last day

Can you believe Marvel's Avengers: Endgame released a year ago? Russo Brothers – Joe Russo and Anthony Russo – hosted a watch party on April 27 in celebration of the film that broke several box office records. The directors made several revelations and shared behind the scenes moments on Twitter which made the netizens quite emotional. The film marked the farewell of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively.

Sharing a video of Chris Evans from his last day, he was surrounded by the entire crew after he filmed the last few scenes with a green scene as the background. Russo Brothers wrote, "This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble."

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ

— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

In another video, we see Robert Downey Jr. playing the fan favourite Iron Man for the one last time. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, was also in attendance. "Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble," the tweet read.

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr

— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

They also shared a video of old man Steve Rogers but it's Chris Evans goofing around on the sets of the film. "See…he’s not that old…@ChrisEvans #AvengersAssemble."

See…he’s not that old…@ChrisEvans #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/8yBoGUp9Zr

— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Russo Brothers thanked the fans for their ultimate support throughout the years. They shared a video from the time when he snuck into Regency Village Theater at UCLA on opening night. And the scene made them tear up.

Captured on Joe’s iPhone when we snuck into the Regency Village Theater at UCLA on opening night. This is the scene where we teared up. Thank you… #AvengersAssemble

— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Avengers: Endgame starred Karen Gillan and Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Hemsworth and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Pom Klementieff, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd among others. The film was directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

