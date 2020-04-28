Hina Khan shines bright in a yellow traditional outfit as she wishes her fans Ramadan Kareem

Hina Khan has been entertaining us throughout the lockdown with her funny videos, among those, she also uploaded tutorials on how to correctly use a mask and wash one’s hands. The lockdown has surely restricted us from celebrating Ramadan, but Hina Khan is not the one to see it as an obstacle. While most of us are too bored to dress up, Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share a few pictures of herself.

She wished her fans Ramadan Kareem in a bright yellow traditional printed suit. Looking like the happy soul that she is, Hina Khan posed for a few pictures with her best smile along with a few candids. Going easy on the makeup, Hina Khan donned silver jhumkas for accessories proving yet again that she knows how to stay ahead in the fashion game.

Take a look at the pictures.

Stay Golden ???? Ramadan Kareem

How do you like Hina Khan’s simple yet elegant look? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

