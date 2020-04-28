Ekta Kapoor wishes everyone Ramadan Kareem with an adorable selfie with Ravie Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor has been a savior to many during this lockdown period. The country has been struggling with the majority of the people and strays going days without a proper meal. To make sure she does her bit, Ekta Kapoor has already donated a month worth of her salary, which rounds up to approximately Rs. 2.5 crores, and has paid off the salaries of the paparazzi.
