Ekta Kapoor wishes everyone Ramadan Kareem with an adorable selfie with Ravie Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor has been a savior to many during this lockdown period. The country has been struggling with the majority of the people and strays going days without a proper meal. To make sure she does her bit, Ekta Kapoor has already donated a month worth of her salary, which rounds up to approximately Rs. 2.5 crores, and has paid off the salaries of the paparazzi.

To wish all her followers Ramadan Kareem, Ekta Kapoor posted an adorable selfie with her son Ravie and it is too cute to miss! Like every year, Ekta plans on fasting on the 27day of Ramadan as it is considered as one of the most auspicious days of the month. She posted the selfie with the caption, “Ramadan Kareem! May each roza bring duaaas to all of us!! Hoping to join u alll as always on the 27 th roza! alhamdulillah !”

