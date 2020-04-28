Mouni Roy goes crazy during the lockdown and her expressions are priceless!

The Coronavirus lockdown has surely become one of the major reasons why most of the actors are super active on social media. However, it is also taking a toll on them since they’re used to being workaholics and with every shoot being put on a halt, they have no other option but to wait.

From going live on Instagram with Arjun Bijlani to interacting with her fans to posting throwback pictures from her previous vacations, Mouni Roy has clearly done most of the things one can do. Explaining her current state of mind, Mouni Roy posted a collage of a few selfies that perfectly describe the quarantine mood!

Take a look at them.

View this post on Instagram

As the Beatles said, “ I feel fine!” ????????????????????

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Apr 27, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

