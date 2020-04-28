Kartik Aaryan asks Farah Khan about her viral plea urging celebrities to stop posting workout videos amid lockdown

Shows and films on OTT platforms are proving to be a blessing in disguise in this lockdown period. Kartik Aaryan’s chat show, Koki Poochega has garnered a fan following ever since it has been launched. Last night, the actor dropped a new episode on his channel and it was packed with a surprise.

Well, the special surprise was Kartik Aaryan interviewing Farah Khan for a short while at the beginning of the episode. While the choreographer-turned-filmmaker usually sits on the hot seat and snowballs celebrities with questions, Kartik turned the tables. He decided to make a short call to the filmmaker and ask her about the plea she had made a few weeks ago, where she had voiced her displeasure of celebrities and models posting their home workout videos.

Kartik jokingly asked her about her plea and how will he get inspired if his industry folks don’t post these workout videos. Farah Khan who’s known for her wit and humour, tells him that she never asked anyone to stop working out but rather not to overflood their page and her feed with these videos as there are more important issues right now.

Farah Khan had choreographed Kartik Aaryan in the iconic song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik interviewed health coach Luke Coutinho in his latest episode as they spoke about workout, sleeping patterns and how to keep calm in these critical times.

