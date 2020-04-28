When Divya Bharti married Sajid Nadiadwala secretly against her father’s will

Even years after Divya Bharti passed away, she is still remembered for her beauty, her flair for acting and the feat she managed to achieve in a short period of time. In her film career which only lasted for three years, the most important development on her personal front happened when she and producer Sajid Nadiadwala took the wedding vows, rather secretly.

In an old conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Divya's mother Meeta Bharti shared how the marriage, initially, was not only discouraged by her father but was also kept a secret from him for months. "Sajid used to visit Govinda on the sets of Shola Aur Shabnam for his dates, and he was introduced to Divya. The very day, she asked me, 'Mom, what do you think about Sajid'? I said I found him nice. After some days, she asked me if she could marry Sajid. I told her she should ask her father. And her father was against it. He had his own notions, and opposed the idea. Once Divya turned 18, one day she called me to tell me that she was marrying Sajid the very day, and wanted me to sign as one of the witnesses. But I told her I would not be able to come unless she informed her father about it," she recalled.

This followed with Divya staying with her parents and occasionally meeting Sajid as her father had no idea about it. A few months later, on the occasion of Diwali, Sajid visited Divya's residence and announced the marriage.

In a recent interaction with us, Sajid's wife Warda Nadiadwala let out how Divya's presence was still a strong part of the Nadiadwala household and her children loved watching films of their 'badi mummy'. She also added that Sajid continues to share an affectionate bond with Divya's family and they're a part of all family celebrations.

