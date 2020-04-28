Hugh Jackman says his baking result may look questionable but it tastes yummy, watch video

Celebrities are indulging in new ways to keep themselves busy amid this quarantine period due to coronavirus outbreak. From workout videos to cooking, everyone is sharing their daily lives on social media. Actor Hugh Jackman has taken up baking as he recently made low card bread but the result looks quite questionable that even his wife Deborra-Lee Furness sounds unconvinced.

On Monday, Hugh Jackman shared a video and captioned it, “Looks can be deceiving. He is heard saying, “Okay, I fully understand that this doesn’t look… But this tastes amazing. I just made this. It’s low-carb bread. Flax meal and oat bran and a few other things in it, and it is yummy.”

“It is warm, and it’s about to be in my stomach" and simply said it is, “yummy.”

Looks can be deceiving. #ilovemybreadmaker

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 27, 2020 at 4:56am PDT

On the work front, Hugh Jackman was recently seen in HBO's Bad Education movie.

