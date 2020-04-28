Baahubali 2: Did you know SS Rajamouli’s daughter acted in the film too?

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas, completes 3 years since its release today. The franchise, that broke all possible box office records, remains a landmark in Indian cinema and also established Prabhas as a pan-Indian star.

While most of you have watched the film, how many of you know that Rajamouli's daughter Mayookha was a part of the film too? While she did not have an elaborate role to play, a glimpse of her was seen during a song, when she is seen throwing flowers at Prabhas and praising him. Check out the image below.

It's not just the daughter! For those uninitiated, Rajamouli himself had also made a cameo appearance in Baahubali: The Beginning.

Meanwhile, Prabhas took Instagram to write a heartfelt note on the film completing 3 years. "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I’m grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects," part of his note read.

