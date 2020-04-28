Baahubali 2: Did you know SS Rajamouli’s daughter acted in the film too?

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas, completes 3 years since its release today. The franchise, that broke all possible box office records, remains a landmark in Indian cinema and also established Prabhas as a pan-Indian star.
While most of you have watched the film, how many of you know that Rajamouli's daughter Mayookha was a part of the film too? While she did not have an elaborate role to play, a glimpse of her was seen during a song, when she is seen throwing flowers at Prabhas and praising him. Check out the image below.
It's not just the daughter! For those uninitiated, Rajamouli himself had also made a cameo appearance in Baahubali: The Beginning.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply