Karanvir Bohra uninstalls TikTok after China attacks on Indian Army in Galwan Valley

The Chinese Army attacked Indian soldiers on the LAC yesterday, leading to 20 army personnel being martyred. The attack has left the entire country devastated and in mourning of the fallen heroes. While the country mourns and prays for the safety of others, actor Karanvir Bohra uninstalls TikTok to show solidarity to the soldiers.

Karanvir took to his Instagram to thank the people of TikTok for showering so much love on him, but says that this move was necessary. He has also been one of the actors who helped arrange the protective gear for frontliners. Taking to his Instagram, Karanvir wrote, “Sending prayers and love to the martyred soul and their families ???? And now one by one I'm going to start disassociating with #madeinchina maal. Starting with @tiktok Thank you @indiatiktok for all the love you have shown me, but this is necessary. Jai hind ????????”

Take a look at his post.

View this post on Instagram

Sending prayers and love to the martyred soul and their families ???? And now one by one I'm going to start disassociating with #madeinchina maal. Starting with @tiktok Thank you @indiatiktok for all the love you have shown me, but this is necessary. Jai hind ????????

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Jun 16, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra donates 1000 face shield masks to Mumbai Police Force

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results