 Sidharth Shukla’s throwback gym picture leaves his fans swooning

Sidharth Shukla, who won a lot of hearts on Bigg Boss 13 along with the winner’s trophy, has been a heartthrob since he made his way in the industry. He started his career with modelling and moved to act in serials and then finally to films. Showing his unseen avtar on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla’s grit and dedication to win left his fans in awe of him. Apart from being a total cutie, Sidharth Shukla is also quite muscular and during the lockdown, the actor has clearly been missing the gym.

He took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself from the gym, reminding his fans of the good old days. His shirtless picture has definitely left a lot of fans swooning over his perfect physique. Sidharth Shukla captioned the picture as, “Things I need to do to be on social media ????…. but yes missing the gym ????”

Take a look at it.

SidHearts are surely rejoicing Sidharth Shukla's frequent social media posts.

