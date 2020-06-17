When Barun Sobti tried to cheer up producer Gul Khan with a bear hug

Barun Sobti and producer Gul Khan go all the way back to Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The duo share an adorable friendship and was even on a small virtual reunion along with Sanaya Irani over a video call. Even after the show ended, Gul Khan roped Barun Sobti in for her web-show, Tanhaaiyaan, that gave us the iconic character of Haider Ali Khan.

Needless to say, just when we thought Barun couldn’t up his game, he nailed Haider’s role to the perfection of being a man with intensely complex emotions. Gul Khan took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of herself with Barun where he’s adorably hugging her to cheer her up. She captioned the video as, “Starting Tanhaiyan Diaries again ! Barun trying to cheer me up while I am upset about something ❤️ ( No we are not doing Tanhaiyan 2) #tanhaiyan #barunsobti”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Starting Tanhaiyan Diaries again ! Barun trying to cheer me up while I am upset about something ❤️ ( No we are not doing Tanhaiyan 2) #tanhaiyan #barunsobti

A post shared by Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) on Jun 16, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

As much as we’d like to see him in Tanhaaiyaan 2, the producer confirmed they will not have a sequel. But the fans are hoping that they collaborate soon for another project.

Also Read: Producer Gul Khan reunites with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon pair Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, virtually!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results