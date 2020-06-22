BTS honoured with 2020 UNICEF Inspire Award for their Love Myself campaign  

The popular group BTS from South Korea has been honoured with the 2020 UNICEF Inspire Award for their Love Myself campaign. It was revealed on June 22, BTS' campaign, that began at ending violence against children and young people with the UNICEF Korea Committee in November 2017, was felicitated in the Integrated Campaigns and Events category.

The UNICEF Inspire Awards is an honour awarded by UNICEF Headquarters and are given to 18 global UNICEF campaigns each year. This year, 100 campaigns from 50 countries were considered.

Lee Ki Cheol, the secretary-general of UNICEF Korea, said, “BTS’ message that you need to love yourself in order to be able to love others is creating a positive impact around the world. I believe this award is the result of BTS’ positive influence as they give children and youth across the Earth both courage and comfort. I am very proud of this award as a Korean, and I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude towards BTS and Big Hit Entertainment, once again for actively supporting UNICEF's #ENDviolence campaign."

On the work front, BTS is currently working on their next album after the release of their fourth LP, 'Map Of The Soul: 7' in February 2020. They are set to release their Japanese album in July.

ALSO READ: BTS drops their Japanese single ‘Stay Gold’ from Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey album

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results