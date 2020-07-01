Aamir Khan interrupts daughter Ira Khan’s live workout session with his Dhoom 3 trainer David Poznic 

Aamir Khan recently made a surprise appearance in daughter Ira Khan's workout video with trainer David Poznic. David Poznic has trained the superstar for his films Dhoom 3 and PK. However, the actor did not stay to train, but greeted David and left.

When Aamir joined the live, David asked him if we wanted to join. "Do you want to do some push-ups, handstands and squats with Ira?” Aamir politely declined and Ira said that she will force him the next time. "Next time, I will force him," she said.

David later shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Back when I was training Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, Ira used to hang out with us a lot, but would basically run away when I tried to get her to work out! Many years have passed, and now we’re diving into weekly workouts with plenty of pushups, squat variations, and some fun with feet in the air. This session also included a fun surprise hello from Aamir. But now the tables have turned – Ira was rocking the workout and Aamir just popped in to say hi!.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan had earlier today informed that some of his staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. He said that he and rest of his family members have also been tested and the results were negative.

