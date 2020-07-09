Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya to air from July 13 with a special episode, Shraddha Arya shares the promo

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya along with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya, are all set to return to television on July 13. The actors have recently started shooting for the fresh episodes and after three long months of wait, the fan will get to see their favourite shows back in action. The makers have planned a special episode for both these shows and the fans are elated to no extent.
Take a look at the promo shared by Shraddha Arya.
View this post on Instagram
And we are Back!!! ❤️#kundliBhagya #kumkumBhagya #allzeeshows 🙂 @zeetv @dheerajdhoopar @itisriti @shabirahluwalia
A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Jul 5, 2020 at 12:34am PDT
How excited are you to see AbhiGya and PreeRan back in action? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.
