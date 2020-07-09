Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya to air from July 13 with a special episode, Shraddha Arya shares the promo

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya along with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya, are all set to return to television on July 13. The actors have recently started shooting for the fresh episodes and after three long months of wait, the fan will get to see their favourite shows back in action. The makers have planned a special episode for both these shows and the fans are elated to no extent.

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram to share a new promo of the show where Karan seeks help from Abhi and Pragya to celebrate Preeta’s birthday. The promo has left their fans super excited and they are just counting days to see them back on screen. Dheeraj Dhoopar’s new look has surely left his female fans gushing and blushing.

Take a look at the promo shared by Shraddha Arya.

How excited are you to see AbhiGya and PreeRan back in action? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

