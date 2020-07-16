Himanshi Khurana of Bigg Boss 13 undergoes the test for COVID-19 after staying unwell for two days, awaits the results

Himanshi Khurana has won hearts across the country after her appearance in Bigg boss 13. The Punjabi kudi became a household name and her fans are rooting for Asim Riaz and her to make it official. The couple has been dating since the time they got out of the house, trying to know each other better and have starred in two music videos together with the third one in making. While the cases of Coronavirus are at an all-time high, a lot of celebrities have been taking the test to ensure they are fit to work.

Himanshi Khurana’s manager took to her Twitter to announce that the actress has also gotten herself tested since she was unwell for the past two days. The manager and Himanshi assured the fans that they will inform them of the results once they are out. Requesting people to respect their privacy, the manager also asked people to stop assuming that she has tested positive for Coronavirus before the results are out.

Take a look at her tweet.

@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all… Thankyou

— Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) July 15, 2020

A still from Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s next music video has gone viral for all the right reasons as the fans wait to see them create magic once again.

