Jackky Bhagnani donates one month of essential groceries to 600 dancer’s families

Actor-Producer Jackky Bhagnani is setting new examples for everyone with his philanthropy during these challenging times of Covid-19 which has affected the livelihoods of many. In another mark of support, Bhagnani donated one month’s essential groceries to 600 dancer’s families of All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association.
The dancers have been drastically hit as the events and production work has been on a halt for about four months now. Extending a hand of support to their families, Jackky Bhagnani helped the families, doing his bit for the society yet again. As a label, Jackky’s Jjust Music works with dancers along with musicians for different music videos. Helping his own, while keeping the intent of his motto high of “artists first”, Jackky marked his donations through the label.
