Minissha Lamba officially separates from her husband Ryan Tham

Actress Minissha Lamba has recently confirmed that she has legally separated from her husband, Ryan Tham, and that they had been living in separate houses for a while now. The actress met him back in 2013 at one of his night clubs in Juhu and had tied the knot in 2015. She further said that it was liking at first sight if not love, and after the two dated for a few months, she knew he was the one.

As for their separation, the reason behind it has not been revealed and Minissha confirmed that the legal procedure has come through. Minissha and her husband had not been getting along well recently according to their sources and thus marking an end to their 7-years-long relationship. She refused to comment further on the same, she wants her privacy to be respected.

Minissha was last seen in Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari and has also done a couple of television shows including Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love.

