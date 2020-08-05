Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana suffers a muscle tear due to an accident

Aanchal Khurana who won the first season of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill being wooed, has recently met with an accident. Before being a part of the reality show, Aanchal has also starred in a few television serials and is currently in Delhi. She headed to the city to celebrate her birthday which happens to be tomorrow, August 6. Aanchal has suffered from a muscle tear due to the accident and has been advised 15 days of bed rest.
Here's wishing Aanchal a speedy recovery!
