Kunal Kemmu says, “The longest I’ve indulged a telemarketing call is 24 minutes”

Kunal Kemmu, who is currently basking in the success of Lootcase, has a few tricks up his sleeve. Starting off as a child artist in the industry, Kunal Kemmu has given some commendable performances in the past, Lootcase being his recent ones. The actor is highly appreciated for his comic timing and on-point wit.
In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kumal Kemmu revealed the longest time that he had indulged a telemarketing call. He said, “I’ve stopped answering these calls altogether. Now, they also have these automated telemarketing calls, you can’t even ask them to stop talking. Sometimes I have a lot of fun with them. Sometimes I will take them on a ride, they obviously don’t know who you are, so I pick up accents and if I’m bored I’ll have fun with it. I indulge them in different topics and conversations, the longest I’ve indulged a telemarketing call is 24 minutes!”
Watch Kunal Kemmu talk about all his lasts, right here.
