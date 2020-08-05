“If given a chance I can do Khatron Ke Khiladi over and over again”, says Rithvik Dhanjani

Actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani has already made quite a fiery start, in Khatron Ke Khiladi's special made in India edition. Coming back once again to compete for the title among a host of others, Rithvik has aced both the weekend blindfolded car and unlock tasks, enabling him to be the first one to win the 'Champions Jacket'! Known to be one who is adventure driven and likes a good thrill in life, Rithvik is very excited to be back on the show the second time around, this time even more charged up than the first!
