Vidyut Jammwal advocates going back to the wheel for fitness

No other fitness icon in India has showcased the kind of variety in their workout regimen as much as Vidyut Jammwal. One of the top ten martial artists in the world now brings to online viewers Chakra Abhyaas – Cycle Of Wheel Exercises. In his latest video, the action star offers fitness enthusiasts exercises using tyre/s to ensure the flexibility of the spinal cord.
Through his latest offering, Jammwal inspires us to get creative with tyre exercises. The Khuda Haafiz actor informs that the benefits of these exercises include a supple body, flexibility and a strengthened spinal cord. These exercises are vital for those who want to work on the strength of their core, back and shoulders.
Vidyut is one of the rare fitness icons of India with the most wicked workout routines that has inspired a generation of aspirants. On the work front, the actor was recently announced as part of Panorama Studios' Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.
