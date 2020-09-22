Priyanka Chopra joins Kate Winslet, Keanu Reeves, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman among others to narrate stories on HBO Max series A World of Calm

Priyanka Chopra has found her next project. The actress will narrate stories on HBO Max series A World of Calm which will be based on the meditation app Calm. The series is set to air on October 1 on the platform.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Chopra-Jonas will join the likes of Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac and Nicole Kidman in narrating episodes, which build on the "Sleep Stories" in the Calm app. The A-list lineup of narrators for the 10-episode show also includes Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves."
The report further revealed, "Each episode of A World of Calm will combine "mesmeric imagery" with narration that's designed to transport the viewer into tranquility through scientifically engineered narratives, enchanting music, and astounding footage. Settings for the story range from a noodle maker's shop in Seattle to the outer reaches of space."
