Bigg Boss 14 contestants wake up to a Marathi number after the controversy revolving around the language

Bigg Boss 14’s Jaan Kumar Sanu along with the channel had to apologize publicly for his comments on the language. During an argument with his fellow contestant on the show, Jaan Kumar Sanu said that he found the language irritating and if they wish to speak to him then they should do it in Hindi. The statement did not sit well with MNS and Shivsena who asked him and the channel to apologize otherwise they would not let the shoot continue.

After apologizing in less than 24 hours, the makers woke the Bigg Boss 14 contestants up with a Marathi song. The popular song ‘Zingaat’ was played early in the morning, this is quite unusual since a peppy Hindi song is played on a daily basis. After grooving to the dance number, the contestants went about their day unfolding a few more controversies and topics of discussion.

Things also got a little rough between the new captain of the house Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik.

