Bigg Boss 14 contestants wake up to a Marathi number after the controversy revolving around the language

Bigg Boss 14’s Jaan Kumar Sanu along with the channel had to apologize publicly for his comments on the language. During an argument with his fellow contestant on the show, Jaan Kumar Sanu said that he found the language irritating and if they wish to speak to him then they should do it in Hindi. The statement did not sit well with MNS and Shivsena who asked him and the channel to apologize otherwise they would not let the shoot continue.
Things also got a little rough between the new captain of the house Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik.
Also Read: Eijaz Khan becomes the new captain of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik calls the decision unfair
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply